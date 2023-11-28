Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

