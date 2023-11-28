Cetera Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 321.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RH by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $8,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $267.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average is $297.87.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.