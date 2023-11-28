Cetera Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -380.94%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

