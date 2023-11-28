Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 698 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Pool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Trading Down 0.9 %

POOL opened at $351.60 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $295.95 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.