Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 906 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

