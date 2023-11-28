Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,094 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

