Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

