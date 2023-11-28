Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGZ stock opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.18.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.