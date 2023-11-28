Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

CLTL opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

