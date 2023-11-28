Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

