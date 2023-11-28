Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

