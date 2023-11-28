Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 144.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.