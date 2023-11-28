Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

