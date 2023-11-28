Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $36,951,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.3 %

KNX opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.