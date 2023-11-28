Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Citigroup downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

