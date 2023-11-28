Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

