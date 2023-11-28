Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

