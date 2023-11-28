Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 214.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $101,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,679.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,298 shares of company stock worth $13,717,141 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

