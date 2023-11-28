Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

