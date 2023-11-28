Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $770.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

