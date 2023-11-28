Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 160,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

