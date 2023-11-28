Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,654,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 299,948 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 941,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 128,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

