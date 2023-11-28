Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 460,807 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,897,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 707,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,187 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PFM opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $619.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

