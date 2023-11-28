Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 46.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

