Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,762 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMAY. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 664,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 846.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,711 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 91.2% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,011 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 823,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UMAY stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.