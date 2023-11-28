Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

