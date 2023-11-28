Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $87,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 780,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

