Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 189 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.