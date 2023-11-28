Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,852 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $74,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,317.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,134 shares of company stock worth $27,180,278. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.5 %

U opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

