Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 10,887 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

