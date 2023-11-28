CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

CDW opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.51. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

