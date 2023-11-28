Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,080,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

