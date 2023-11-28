Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 15,918.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $404,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,595 shares of company stock worth $751,410. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

