Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $276.57 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

