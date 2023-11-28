Capital World Investors Buys 754,862 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital World Investors increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,153,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,862 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,025,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.14 and a 200 day moving average of $432.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.