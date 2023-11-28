Capital International Sarl Has $11.49 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

