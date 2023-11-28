Capital International Investors Has $164.66 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $164,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.14 and a 200-day moving average of $432.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.