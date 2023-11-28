Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,323 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

