Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CANO. Citigroup downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cano Health by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,448,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

