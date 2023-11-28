Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $64,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $305,412,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

