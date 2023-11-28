Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $204,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CPB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

