CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 217,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $76,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,422,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CAE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,324,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,223,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

