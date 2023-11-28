Bruker Co. (BRKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bruker by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

