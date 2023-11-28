BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.