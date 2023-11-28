BitShares (BTS) Price Down 38.8% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and $14.07 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001909 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.