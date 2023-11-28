BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $464.35 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $37,390.71 or 0.99996977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $464.35 million and approximately $524,452.83 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 37,043.76405193 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $526,147.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

