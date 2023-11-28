Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8,220.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

