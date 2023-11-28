Bessemer Group Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $796.42 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $743.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.30.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.