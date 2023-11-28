Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.