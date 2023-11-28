Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Benchmark Electronics worth $59,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $903.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

